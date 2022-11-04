Jindal (Hisar) Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,448.14 crore, up 0.97% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless (Hisar) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,448.14 crore in September 2022 up 0.97% from Rs. 3,415.09 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 180.69 crore in September 2022 down 46.47% from Rs. 337.52 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 322.62 crore in September 2022 down 38.99% from Rs. 528.76 crore in September 2021.

    Jindal (Hisar) EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.30 in September 2021.

    Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 299.55 on November 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.39% returns over the last 6 months and -11.90% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,448.143,071.033,415.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,448.143,071.033,415.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,976.052,339.062,416.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.92--36.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks529.77-304.11-158.35
    Power & Fuel237.52269.41--
    Employees Cost49.0655.0246.72
    Depreciation50.5749.4456.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses357.79395.79572.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax244.46266.42444.61
    Other Income27.5923.9727.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax272.05290.39472.14
    Interest29.0329.4819.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax243.02260.91452.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax243.02260.91452.28
    Tax62.3366.27114.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities180.69194.64337.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period180.69194.64337.52
    Equity Share Capital47.1947.1947.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.668.2514.30
    Diluted EPS7.668.2514.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.668.2514.30
    Diluted EPS7.668.2514.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
