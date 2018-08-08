Jetking Info standalone Jun-2018 total income from operations at Rs 5.02 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.02 4.74 5.23 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5.02 4.74 5.23 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.36 0.25 0.65 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.06 0.08 -0.21 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.15 1.99 2.28 Depreciation 0.57 0.50 0.52 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 0.95 0.27 1.72 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.88 2.25 2.59 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.82 -0.61 -2.33 Other Income 0.67 -0.91 2.68 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -1.52 0.36 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 -1.52 0.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.16 -1.52 0.36 Tax 0.02 -0.88 -0.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.18 -0.64 0.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.18 -0.64 0.42 Equity Share Capital 5.91 5.91 5.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.30 -0.38 0.71 Diluted EPS -0.30 -0.38 0.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.30 -0.38 0.71 Diluted EPS -0.30 -0.38 0.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited