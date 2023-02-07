English
    Jet Freight Log Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.98 crore, down 32.92% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jet Freight Logistics are:Net Sales at Rs 86.98 crore in December 2022 down 32.92% from Rs. 129.66 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 545.29% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 111.11% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2021.Jet Freight Log shares closed at 18.45 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -49.38% over the last 12 months.
    Jet Freight Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations86.98103.94129.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations86.98103.94129.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.304.602.65
    Depreciation0.700.740.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses82.1398.54124.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.150.061.68
    Other Income0.170.230.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.980.291.80
    Interest1.251.221.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.23-0.930.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.23-0.930.68
    Tax-0.27-0.900.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.95-0.030.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.95-0.030.44
    Equity Share Capital11.6011.6011.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.68-0.010.38
    Diluted EPS-1.68-0.010.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.68-0.010.38
    Diluted EPS-1.68-0.010.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited