Jet Freight Log Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.98 crore, down 32.92% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 86.98 103.94 129.66 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 86.98 103.94 129.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.30 4.60 2.65 Depreciation 0.70 0.74 0.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 82.13 98.54 124.61 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.15 0.06 1.68 Other Income 0.17 0.23 0.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.98 0.29 1.80 Interest 1.25 1.22 1.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.23 -0.93 0.68 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -2.23 -0.93 0.68 Tax -0.27 -0.90 0.24 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.95 -0.03 0.44 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.95 -0.03 0.44 Equity Share Capital 11.60 11.60 11.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.68 -0.01 0.38 Diluted EPS -1.68 -0.01 0.38 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.68 -0.01 0.38 Diluted EPS -1.68 -0.01 0.38 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited