Jet Freight Log Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.98 crore, down 32.92% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jet Freight Logistics are:Net Sales at Rs 86.98 crore in December 2022 down 32.92% from Rs. 129.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 545.29% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 111.11% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2021.
|Jet Freight Log shares closed at 18.45 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -49.38% over the last 12 months.
|Jet Freight Logistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.98
|103.94
|129.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.98
|103.94
|129.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.30
|4.60
|2.65
|Depreciation
|0.70
|0.74
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|82.13
|98.54
|124.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.15
|0.06
|1.68
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.23
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.98
|0.29
|1.80
|Interest
|1.25
|1.22
|1.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.23
|-0.93
|0.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.23
|-0.93
|0.68
|Tax
|-0.27
|-0.90
|0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.95
|-0.03
|0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.95
|-0.03
|0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|11.60
|11.60
|11.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|-0.01
|0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|-0.01
|0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|-0.01
|0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|-0.01
|0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited