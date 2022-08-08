Jaypee Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 273.56 crore, up 83.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.56 crore in June 2022 up 83.06% from Rs. 149.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 551.18 crore in June 2022 down 7.86% from Rs. 511.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.51 crore in June 2022 up 87.02% from Rs. 58.02 crore in June 2021.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 2.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.79% returns over the last 6 months and 7.14% over the last 12 months.