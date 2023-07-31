Jayant Agro-Org Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 555.07 crore, down 41.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 555.07 crore in June 2023 down 41.25% from Rs. 944.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.67 crore in June 2023 down 45.38% from Rs. 19.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.33 crore in June 2023 down 40.75% from Rs. 36.00 crore in June 2022.

Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.51 in June 2022.

Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 221.95 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.22% returns over the last 6 months and -4.82% over the last 12 months.