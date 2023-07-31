English
    Jayant Agro-Org Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 555.07 crore, down 41.25% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 555.07 crore in June 2023 down 41.25% from Rs. 944.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.67 crore in June 2023 down 45.38% from Rs. 19.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.33 crore in June 2023 down 40.75% from Rs. 36.00 crore in June 2022.

    Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.51 in June 2022.

    Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 221.95 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.22% returns over the last 6 months and -4.82% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations555.07606.66944.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations555.07606.66944.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials410.80495.70780.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.9637.09147.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks44.15-6.13-107.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.4414.5913.19
    Depreciation3.543.643.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.8541.0275.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3320.7432.00
    Other Income0.450.540.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.7921.2832.11
    Interest2.131.764.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.6619.5227.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.6619.5227.20
    Tax4.195.296.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.4714.2320.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.4714.2320.61
    Minority Interest-0.94-0.57-1.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.140.120.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.6713.7819.54
    Equity Share Capital15.0015.0015.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.564.596.51
    Diluted EPS3.564.596.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.564.596.51
    Diluted EPS3.564.596.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:44 am

