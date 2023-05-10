English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jaiprakash Pow Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,379.88 crore, down 1.87% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,379.88 crore in March 2023 down 1.87% from Rs. 1,406.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.39 crore in March 2023 down 1646.41% from Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 226.84 crore in March 2023 down 43.34% from Rs. 400.38 crore in March 2022.

    Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 5.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.18% returns over the last 6 months and -17.14% over the last 12 months.

    Jaiprakash Power Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,379.881,201.051,406.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,379.881,201.051,406.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials998.671,374.921,256.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks36.88-244.99-181.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.4032.0830.59
    Depreciation114.65117.14118.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses92.5529.1826.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.73-107.28156.01
    Other Income5.464.96125.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.19-102.32281.64
    Interest136.91135.31142.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-24.72-237.63138.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-24.72-237.63138.92
    Tax16.67-20.72141.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-41.39-216.91-2.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-41.39-216.91-2.37
    Equity Share Capital6,853.466,853.466,853.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.200.00
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.20--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.200.00
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.20--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jaiprakash Pow #Jaiprakash Power Ventures #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 09:11 am