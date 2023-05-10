Jaiprakash Pow Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,379.88 crore, down 1.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,379.88 crore in March 2023 down 1.87% from Rs. 1,406.21 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.99 crore in March 2023 down 1837.89% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.22 crore in March 2023 down 41.97% from Rs. 400.20 crore in March 2022.
Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 5.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.18% returns over the last 6 months and -17.14% over the last 12 months.
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,379.88
|1,201.05
|1,406.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,379.88
|1,201.05
|1,406.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|998.67
|1,374.92
|1,256.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|36.88
|-244.99
|-181.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.40
|32.08
|30.59
|Depreciation
|114.67
|117.14
|118.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|87.24
|29.23
|26.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|112.02
|-107.33
|155.74
|Other Income
|5.53
|5.01
|125.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|117.55
|-102.32
|281.43
|Interest
|136.91
|135.33
|142.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.36
|-237.65
|138.87
|Exceptional Items
|-6.68
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.04
|-237.65
|138.87
|Tax
|17.95
|-19.68
|141.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-43.99
|-217.97
|-2.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-43.99
|-217.97
|-2.27
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-43.99
|-217.97
|-2.27
|Equity Share Capital
|6,853.46
|6,853.46
|6,853.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.21
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.21
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.21
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.21
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited