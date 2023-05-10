Jaiprakash Pow Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,379.88 crore, down 1.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,379.88 crore in March 2023 down 1.87% from Rs. 1,406.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.99 crore in March 2023 down 1837.89% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.22 crore in March 2023 down 41.97% from Rs. 400.20 crore in March 2022.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 5.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.18% returns over the last 6 months and -17.14% over the last 12 months.