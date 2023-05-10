English
    Jaiprakash Pow Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,379.88 crore, down 1.87% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,379.88 crore in March 2023 down 1.87% from Rs. 1,406.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.99 crore in March 2023 down 1837.89% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.22 crore in March 2023 down 41.97% from Rs. 400.20 crore in March 2022.

    Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 5.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.18% returns over the last 6 months and -17.14% over the last 12 months.

    Jaiprakash Power Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,379.881,201.051,406.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,379.881,201.051,406.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials998.671,374.921,256.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks36.88-244.99-181.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.4032.0830.59
    Depreciation114.67117.14118.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses87.2429.2326.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.02-107.33155.74
    Other Income5.535.01125.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.55-102.32281.43
    Interest136.91135.33142.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.36-237.65138.87
    Exceptional Items-6.68----
    P/L Before Tax-26.04-237.65138.87
    Tax17.95-19.68141.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-43.99-217.97-2.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-43.99-217.97-2.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-43.99-217.97-2.27
    Equity Share Capital6,853.466,853.466,853.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.210.00
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.21--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.210.00
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.21--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

