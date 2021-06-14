ITL Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.65 crore, up 61.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.65 crore in March 2021 up 61.5% from Rs. 20.83 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2021 up 5.6% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2021 down 3.76% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2020.

ITL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.94 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.68 in March 2020.

ITL Industries shares closed at 128.85 on June 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 46.42% returns over the last 6 months and 145.20% over the last 12 months.