ITC Q2 PAT may dip 15.1% YoY to Rs. 3,417.5 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September 20) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects ITC to report net profit at Rs. 3417.5 crore up 15.1% year-on-year (up 45.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 2.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 22.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 11,594.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 10.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 54.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,090.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.