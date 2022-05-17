Is this the right time to bottom-fish?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

May, traditionally, has been a difficult month on bourses with numerous past memories of significant corrections. This year has been no different. With the war raging and inflation getting uglier across the globe thereby giving sleepless nights to central bankers, interest rates are being ratcheted up and there is more to come. Global central banks that were ready to limit the fallout of the pandemic with unprecedented liquidity support have started unwinding the same. The result is panic in...