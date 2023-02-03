English
    IndiGo Q3 Results: Net profit soars over 1,000% to Rs 1,422 crore as air travel takes off

    Revenue from operations surged 61 percent to Rs 14,932 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 9,294 crore a year ago.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
    IndiGo

    InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of budget carrier IndiGo, on February 3 posted an eleven-fold jump in third quarter ended December 31, 2022, led by a pick up in demand for air travel.

    The airline's profit came in at Rs 1,422.6 crore in the quarter under review as against a profit of Rs 129.8 crore in the year-ago period.

    Revenue from operations surged 61 percent to Rs 14,932 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 9,294 crore a year ago.

    IndiGo's total income jumped to Rs 15,410.2 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal, from Rs 9,480.1 crore in the year-ago period, according to a release.