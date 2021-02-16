Ingersoll Rand Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 190.37 crore, down 8.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.37 crore in December 2020 down 8.69% from Rs. 208.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.91 crore in December 2020 down 15.6% from Rs. 23.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.08 crore in December 2020 up 2.6% from Rs. 36.14 crore in December 2019.

Ingersoll Rand EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.46 in December 2019.

Ingersoll Rand shares closed at 780.60 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.33% returns over the last 6 months and 20.90% over the last 12 months.