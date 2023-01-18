English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IndusInd Bank beats Street forecast, Q3 net zooms 58% to Rs 1,963 crore

    In an early business update for the quarter, IndusInd Bank reported a loan growth of 19 percent year-on-year, faster than the previous seven quarters.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 18, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
    The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 1,241.39 crore in the corresponding quarter a year back.

    The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 1,241.39 crore in the corresponding quarter a year back.

    IndusInd Bank on January 18 reported 58 percent growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 2022 to Rs 1,963.54 crore, beating street expectations by a mile.

    The average estimate of five brokerages polled had pegged the net profit for the private sector lender at Rs 1,836 crore for the reported quarter.

    The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 1,241.39 crore in the corresponding quarter a year back.

    The net profit growth was partly driven by a sharp 37 percent fall in provisions for the quarter to Rs 1,064. 73 crore from Rs 1,654.20 crore a year ago. The fall in provisioning reflects the drop in bad loans for the lender.

    Gross bad loan as a percentage of its loan book was 2.06 percent, down from 2.11 percent a year ago.

    In an early business update for the quarter, IndusInd Bank reported a loan growth of 19 percent year-on-year (YoY), faster than the previous seven quarters.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. 
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #earnings #IndusInd Bank #Results
    first published: Jan 18, 2023 04:07 pm