IndusInd Bank beats Street forecast, Q3 net zooms 58% to Rs 1,963 crore

The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 1,241.39 crore in the corresponding quarter a year back.

IndusInd Bank on January 18 reported 58 percent growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 2022 to Rs 1,963.54 crore, beating street expectations by a mile.

The average estimate of five brokerages polled had pegged the net profit for the private sector lender at Rs 1,836 crore for the reported quarter.

The net profit growth was partly driven by a sharp 37 percent fall in provisions for the quarter to Rs 1,064. 73 crore from Rs 1,654.20 crore a year ago. The fall in provisioning reflects the drop in bad loans for the lender.

Gross bad loan as a percentage of its loan book was 2.06 percent, down from 2.11 percent a year ago.

In an early business update for the quarter, IndusInd Bank reported a loan growth of 19 percent year-on-year (YoY), faster than the previous seven quarters.

