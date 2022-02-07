Indian Bank Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,395.13 crore, up 1.9% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,395.13 crore in December 2021 up 1.9% from Rs. 4313.2822 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 689.73 crore in December 2021 up 34.11% from Rs. 514.29 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,287.96 crore in December 2021 up 6.1% from Rs. 3,098.99 crore in December 2020.

Indian Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 5.54 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.55 in December 2020.

Indian Bank shares closed at 168.45 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.15% returns over the last 6 months and 30.63% over the last 12 months.