    Indian Bank Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,395.13 crore, up 1.9% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Bank are:

    Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,395.13 crore in December 2021 up 1.9% from Rs. 4313.2822 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 689.73 crore in December 2021 up 34.11% from Rs. 514.29 crore in December 2020.

    Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,287.96 crore in December 2021 up 6.1% from Rs. 3,098.99 crore in December 2020.

    Indian Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 5.54 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.55 in December 2020.

    Indian Bank shares closed at 168.45 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.15% returns over the last 6 months and 30.63% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Interest Earned
    (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills6,859.636,668.707,132.95
    (b) Income on Investment2,797.192,644.132,808.64
    (c) Int. on balances With RBI258.00149.8268.80
    (d) Others10.8811.8614.14
    Other Income1,556.101,965.911,396.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Interest Expended5,530.575,391.025,711.25
    Employees Cost1,567.271,712.961,571.67
    Other Expenses1,096.001,060.941,039.44
    Depreciation------
    Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies3,287.963,275.493,098.99
    Provisions And Contingencies2,493.052,547.152,314.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax794.91728.34784.64
    Tax105.18-360.83270.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities689.731,089.17514.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period689.731,089.17514.29
    Equity Share Capital1,245.441,245.441,129.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves31,527.6131,527.6118,492.62
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    ANALYTICAL RATIOS
    a) % of Share by Govt.79.8679.8688.06
    b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
    c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.548.754.55
    Diluted EPS5.548.754.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.548.754.55
    Diluted EPS5.548.754.55
    NPA Ratios :
    i) Gross NPA36,539.5736,886.0735,237.24
    ii) Net NPA10,154.9011,749.178,537.48
    i) % of Gross NPA9.139.569.04
    ii) % of Net NPA2.723.262.35
    Return on Assets %0.430.690.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Bank #Results
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 07:33 pm
