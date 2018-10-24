Indiabulls Real Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 102.10 crore, up 75.83% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Real Estate are:
Net Sales at Rs 102.10 crore in September 2018 up 75.83% from Rs. 58.07 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.84 crore in September 2018 up 16.62% from Rs. 37.59 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.07 crore in September 2018 down 10.93% from Rs. 141.54 crore in September 2017.
Indiabulls Real EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.79 in September 2017.
Indiabulls Real shares closed at 76.95 on February 16, 2017 (NSE) and has given -60.27% returns over the last 6 months and -63.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|102.10
|4.80
|58.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|102.10
|4.80
|58.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.10
|3.23
|1.47
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.23
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.33
|12.49
|5.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|71.44
|-11.15
|50.44
|Other Income
|54.41
|53.61
|90.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|125.85
|42.46
|141.29
|Interest
|81.54
|68.75
|99.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|44.31
|-26.29
|41.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|44.31
|-26.29
|41.45
|Tax
|0.47
|1.69
|3.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|43.84
|-27.98
|37.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|43.84
|-27.98
|37.59
|Equity Share Capital
|90.14
|90.84
|94.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.97
|-0.59
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|0.97
|-0.59
|0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.97
|-0.59
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|0.97
|-0.59
|0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited