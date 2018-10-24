Indiabulls Real Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 102.10 crore, up 75.83% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 102.10 crore in September 2018 up 75.83% from Rs. 58.07 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.84 crore in September 2018 up 16.62% from Rs. 37.59 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.07 crore in September 2018 down 10.93% from Rs. 141.54 crore in September 2017.

Indiabulls Real EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.79 in September 2017.

Indiabulls Real shares closed at 76.95 on February 16, 2017 (NSE) and has given -60.27% returns over the last 6 months and -63.54% over the last 12 months.