Ind-Swift Labs Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 240.30 crore, up 12.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.30 crore in December 2021 up 12.45% from Rs. 213.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2021 up 32.51% from Rs. 11.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.55 crore in December 2021 up 8.06% from Rs. 56.96 crore in December 2020.

Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2020.

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 86.90 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)