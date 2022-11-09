ILandFS Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.91 crore, down 65.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.91 crore in September 2022 down 65.73% from Rs. 104.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.63 crore in September 2022 down 77.56% from Rs. 6.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.01 crore in September 2022 down 157.45% from Rs. 8.72 crore in September 2021.

ILandFS Engg shares closed at 14.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.20% returns over the last 6 months and 184.31% over the last 12 months.