ILandFS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.11 crore, up 29.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.11 crore in December 2022 up 29.04% from Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.45 crore in December 2022 up 246.56% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2022 up 82.3% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2021.

ILandFS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

ILandFS shares closed at 6.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.01% returns over the last 6 months and -18.45% over the last 12 months.