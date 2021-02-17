IFGL Refractory Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 179.20 crore, up 48.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.20 crore in December 2020 up 48.37% from Rs. 120.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.66 crore in December 2020 up 238.74% from Rs. 7.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.21 crore in December 2020 up 109.55% from Rs. 20.62 crore in December 2019.

IFGL Refractory EPS has increased to Rs. 6.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.02 in December 2019.

IFGL Refractory shares closed at 280.15 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 103.01% returns over the last 6 months and 75.92% over the last 12 months.