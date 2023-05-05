English
    IDFC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.60 crore, up 2207.02% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IDFC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.60 crore in March 2023 up 2207.02% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,387.39 crore in March 2023 up 1644.64% from Rs. 194.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2023 up 168.11% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2022.

    IDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 21.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2022.

    IDFC shares closed at 89.90 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.01% returns over the last 6 months and 62.86% over the last 12 months.

    IDFC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.6029.732.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.6029.732.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.141.463.77
    Depreciation0.010.020.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.010.66-0.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.592.327.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.8525.27-10.08
    Other Income0.07-0.023.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.9225.25-6.66
    Interest----0.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.9225.25-6.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.9225.25-6.77
    Tax370.532.6816.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-366.6122.57-23.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items3,485.5220.18-61.43
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,118.9142.75-84.97
    Minority Interest-0.02-0.010.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates268.50229.31279.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,387.39272.05194.16
    Equity Share Capital1,599.991,599.221,596.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.201.701.22
    Diluted EPS21.201.701.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.201.701.22
    Diluted EPS21.201.701.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 5, 2023 09:44 am