IDFC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.60 crore, up 2207.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.60 crore in March 2023 up 2207.02% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,387.39 crore in March 2023 up 1644.64% from Rs. 194.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2023 up 168.11% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2022.

IDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 21.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2022.

IDFC shares closed at 89.90 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.01% returns over the last 6 months and 62.86% over the last 12 months.