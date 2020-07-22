Ideas for Profit | What makes Axis Bank a winner post the COVID-19 mayhem?

The country's third-largest private sector lender Axis Bank reported an 18.8 percent year-on-year decline in standalone profit for the June quarter, impacted by lower other income and higher provisions.

Its Q1 FY21 earnings report was all about exercising prudence amid the pandemic. It stepped up provisions, made accounting changes, and created net interest income (NII) reserves for possible interest reversal that may be warranted at a later stage. While all these measures did impact reported profit, it nevertheless improved the quality of its balance sheet.

Business parameters trended well and the moratorium picture did not look out of sync with the reality on the ground. Non-interest earnings, however, was a pocket of negative surprise. Does this make Axis Bank a long-term winner? Watch the video to find out.