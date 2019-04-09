ICICI Prudential Life Q4 Net Profit may dip 21% YoY to Rs. 269.2 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Life Insurance sector. The brokerage house expects ICICI Prudential Life to report net profit at Rs. 269.2 crore down 21% year-on-year (down 9.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 20 percent Y-o-Y (up 38.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 10,391.1 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 0.6% Y-o-Y (up 22.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 363.6 crore.

