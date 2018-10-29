HSIL Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 622.65 crore, up 16.92% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 622.65 crore in September 2018 up 16.92% from Rs. 532.55 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2018 down 80.13% from Rs. 23.50 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.47 crore in September 2018 down 23.36% from Rs. 73.68 crore in September 2017.

HSIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.25 in September 2017.

HSIL shares closed at 236.75 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -38.22% returns over the last 6 months and -43.42% over the last 12 months.