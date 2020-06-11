HSIL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 461.03 crore, down 43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 461.03 crore in March 2020 down 43% from Rs. 808.87 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2020 down 91.15% from Rs. 38.19 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.44 crore in March 2020 down 54.43% from Rs. 134.84 crore in March 2019.

HSIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.28 in March 2019.

HSIL shares closed at 53.65 on June 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.93% returns over the last 6 months and -79.91% over the last 12 months.