    One In Three Truckers In India Uses BlackBuck: How BlackBuck's Rajesh Yabaji wants to transform trucking in India

    Founded in 2015 by Rajesh Yabaji, Chanakya Hridaya and Ramasubramaniam, BlackBuck is an online trucking logistics platform that was started with a mission to re-imagine and simplify trucking, by matching shippers with truckers. It helps shippers organise trucks, have real-time visibility and have end-to-end freight management. The company claims that one in three trucks in India uses its services. Its customers include Coca Cola, Asian Paints, HUL and Tata Group.

