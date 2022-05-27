HOV Services Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore, up 16.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore in March 2022 up 16.18% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.29 crore in March 2022 down 145.56% from Rs. 35.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022 up 15.96% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2021.

HOV Services shares closed at 52.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.13% returns over the last 6 months and -3.56% over the last 12 months.