HOV Services Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore, up 16.18% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 07:32 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HOV Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore in March 2022 up 16.18% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.29 crore in March 2022 down 145.56% from Rs. 35.76 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022 up 15.96% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2021.
HOV Services shares closed at 52.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.13% returns over the last 6 months and -3.56% over the last 12 months.
|HOV Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.65
|2.50
|2.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.65
|2.50
|2.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.63
|1.53
|1.31
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.37
|0.35
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.50
|0.46
|0.54
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.29
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.94
|0.76
|0.79
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.92
|0.74
|0.80
|Exceptional Items
|-16.95
|-43.68
|35.18
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.02
|-42.94
|35.98
|Tax
|0.27
|0.22
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.29
|-43.17
|35.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.29
|-43.17
|35.76
|Equity Share Capital
|12.60
|12.59
|12.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.93
|-34.29
|28.41
|Diluted EPS
|-12.93
|-34.29
|28.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.93
|-34.29
|28.41
|Diluted EPS
|-12.93
|-34.29
|28.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
