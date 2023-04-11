English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hindustan Unilever Q4 PAT seen up 17.5% YoY to Rs. 2,683.2 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 15,321.8 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Broker Research
    April 11, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
    hindustan unilever

    hindustan unilever

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Nirmal Bang has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects Hindustan Unilever to report net profit at Rs. 2,683.2 crore up 17.5% year-on-year (up 4% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 15,321.8 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 13.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,675.5 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nirmal Bang_Consumer FMCG

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #consumer #earnings #Hindustan Unilever #Nirmal Bang #Result Poll
    first published: Apr 11, 2023 01:11 pm