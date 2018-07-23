Himadri Specialty Chemical Q1 PAT seen up 46.3% YoY to Rs. 73.2 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Mid Cap sector. The brokerage house expects Himadri Specialty Chemical to report net profit at Rs. 73.2 crore up 46.3% year-on-year (up 2.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 26.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 573.3 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 26.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 127.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.