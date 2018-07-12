Hexaware Q2 PAT may dip 2.2% QoQ to Rs. 131 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Technology sector. The brokerage house expects Hexaware to report net profit at Rs. 131 crore down 2.2% quarter-on-quarter (up 7.2% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 14.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 1,129 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 1.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 3.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 165 crore.

