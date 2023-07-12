English
    Hero MotoCorp Q1 PAT seen up 23.6% YoY to Rs. 775 cr: Nirmal Bang

    July 12, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Hero MotoCorp to report net profit at Rs. 775 crore up 23.6% year-on-year (up 9% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,150.7 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 18.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 983.3 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 12, 2023 11:11 am