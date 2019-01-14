HDFC Q3 Net Profit may dip 63.1% YoY to Rs. 2,091.7 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Banks & Diversified Financials sector. The brokerage house expects HDFC to report net profit at Rs. 2,091.7 crore down 63.1% year-on-year (down 15.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 8.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,600 crore, according to Kotak.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 54.6% Y-o-Y (down 15.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,946 crore.

