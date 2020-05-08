App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18,587.00 crore, up 16.24% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 18,587.00 crore in March 2020 up 16.24% from Rs. 15,990.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,172.00 crore in March 2020 up 24.39% from Rs. 2,550.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,005.00 crore in March 2020 up 31.92% from Rs. 3,794.00 crore in March 2019.

HCL Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.67 in March 2020 from Rs. 18.80 in March 2019.

HCL Tech shares closed at 511.75 on May 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.88% returns over the last 6 months and -9.57% over the last 12 months.

HCL Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations18,587.0018,135.0015,990.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations18,587.0018,135.0015,990.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods403.00498.00383.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks102.00-70.00102.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9,083.008,800.007,713.00
Depreciation996.00942.00545.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4,141.004,278.004,198.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,862.003,687.003,049.00
Other Income147.00157.00200.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,009.003,844.003,249.00
Interest124.00158.0069.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,885.003,686.003,180.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3,885.003,686.003,180.00
Tax713.00742.00630.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,172.002,944.002,550.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,172.002,944.002,550.00
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,172.002,944.002,550.00
Equity Share Capital543.00542.73271.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.6710.8518.80
Diluted EPS11.6710.8518.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.6710.8518.80
Diluted EPS11.6710.8518.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on May 8, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #HCL Tech #HCL Technologies #Results

