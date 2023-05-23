English
    HCL Info Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore, down 40.4% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore in March 2023 down 40.4% from Rs. 13.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2023 up 74.07% from Rs. 21.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.35 crore in March 2023 up 12.07% from Rs. 16.32 crore in March 2022.

    HCL Info shares closed at 12.95 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.08% returns over the last 6 months and -23.37% over the last 12 months.

    HCL Infosystems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.267.1013.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.267.1013.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.011.251.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.13-0.061.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.674.975.08
    Depreciation0.130.160.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.6017.7433.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.28-16.96-28.52
    Other Income7.804.0112.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.48-12.95-16.50
    Interest0.090.122.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.57-13.07-18.82
    Exceptional Items8.97---1.75
    P/L Before Tax-5.60-13.07-20.57
    Tax0.05--1.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.65-13.07-21.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.65-13.07-21.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.65-13.07-21.79
    Equity Share Capital65.8465.8465.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.40-0.66
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.40-0.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.40-0.66
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.40-0.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 10:36 am