HCL Info Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore, down 40.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore in March 2023 down 40.4% from Rs. 13.86 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2023 up 74.07% from Rs. 21.79 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.35 crore in March 2023 up 12.07% from Rs. 16.32 crore in March 2022.
HCL Info shares closed at 12.95 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.08% returns over the last 6 months and -23.37% over the last 12 months.
|HCL Infosystems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.26
|7.10
|13.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.26
|7.10
|13.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.01
|1.25
|1.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.13
|-0.06
|1.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.67
|4.97
|5.08
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.16
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.60
|17.74
|33.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.28
|-16.96
|-28.52
|Other Income
|7.80
|4.01
|12.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.48
|-12.95
|-16.50
|Interest
|0.09
|0.12
|2.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.57
|-13.07
|-18.82
|Exceptional Items
|8.97
|--
|-1.75
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.60
|-13.07
|-20.57
|Tax
|0.05
|--
|1.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.65
|-13.07
|-21.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.65
|-13.07
|-21.79
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.65
|-13.07
|-21.79
|Equity Share Capital
|65.84
|65.84
|65.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.40
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.40
|-0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.40
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.40
|-0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited