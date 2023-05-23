HCL Info Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore, down 40.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore in March 2023 down 40.4% from Rs. 13.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2023 up 74.07% from Rs. 21.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.35 crore in March 2023 up 12.07% from Rs. 16.32 crore in March 2022.

HCL Info shares closed at 12.95 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.08% returns over the last 6 months and -23.37% over the last 12 months.