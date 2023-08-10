HCL Info Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.30 crore, up 23.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.30 crore in June 2023 up 23.9% from Rs. 9.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.89 crore in June 2023 up 40.98% from Rs. 9.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2023 up 57.89% from Rs. 13.30 crore in June 2022.

HCL Info shares closed at 19.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.73% returns over the last 6 months and 10.34% over the last 12 months.