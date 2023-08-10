English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HCL Info Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.30 crore, up 23.9% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.30 crore in June 2023 up 23.9% from Rs. 9.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.89 crore in June 2023 up 40.98% from Rs. 9.98 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2023 up 57.89% from Rs. 13.30 crore in June 2022.

    HCL Info shares closed at 19.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.73% returns over the last 6 months and 10.34% over the last 12 months.

    HCL Infosystems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.308.269.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.308.269.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.271.011.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.130.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.734.675.48
    Depreciation0.140.130.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.3024.6020.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.16-22.28-18.28
    Other Income5.427.804.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.74-14.48-13.45
    Interest0.150.091.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.89-14.57-14.85
    Exceptional Items--8.974.87
    P/L Before Tax-5.89-5.60-9.98
    Tax--0.05--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.89-5.65-9.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.89-5.65-9.98
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.89-5.65-9.98
    Equity Share Capital65.8465.8465.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.18-0.17-0.30
    Diluted EPS-0.18-0.17-0.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.18-0.17-0.30
    Diluted EPS-0.18-0.17-0.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #HCL Info #HCL Infosystems #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!