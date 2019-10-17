Gujarat Gas Q2 PAT seen up 235.6% YoY to Rs. 210 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Gujarat Gas to report net profit at Rs. 210 crore up 235.6% year-on-year (down 10.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 36.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,683 crore, according to Sharekhan.

