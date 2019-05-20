Guj Stat Fin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore, up 6.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore in March 2019 up 6.25% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.37 crore in March 2019 down 1.16% from Rs. 28.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2019 up 22.09% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2018.

Guj Stat Fin shares closed at 1.03 on May 15, 2019 (BSE)