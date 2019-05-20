Guj Stat Fin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore, up 6.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Finance Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore in March 2019 up 6.25% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.37 crore in March 2019 down 1.16% from Rs. 28.04 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2019 up 22.09% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2018.
Guj Stat Fin shares closed at 1.03 on May 15, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Gujarat State Finance Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.07
|0.24
|1.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.07
|0.24
|1.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.80
|0.79
|0.82
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.26
|1.59
|0.17
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.82
|0.56
|0.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|-2.71
|0.32
|Other Income
|2.85
|2.59
|2.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.04
|-0.11
|2.49
|Interest
|31.76
|32.34
|31.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.72
|-32.46
|-28.77
|Exceptional Items
|0.35
|3.49
|0.73
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.37
|-28.97
|-28.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.37
|-28.97
|-28.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.37
|-28.97
|-28.04
|Equity Share Capital
|89.11
|89.11
|89.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.18
|-3.25
|-3.15
|Diluted EPS
|-3.18
|-3.25
|-3.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.18
|-3.25
|-3.15
|Diluted EPS
|-3.18
|-3.25
|-3.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited