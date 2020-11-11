Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 127.65 crore, up 10.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.65 crore in September 2020 up 10.64% from Rs. 115.38 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.84 crore in September 2020 down 41.19% from Rs. 8.23 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.34 crore in September 2020 down 25.93% from Rs. 16.66 crore in September 2019.

Guj Sidhee Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2019.

Guj Sidhee Cem shares closed at 30.05 on November 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 59.42% returns over the last 6 months and 50.25% over the last 12 months.