Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 202.99 crore, up 4.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.99 crore in March 2022 up 4.41% from Rs. 194.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2022 down 83.61% from Rs. 19.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.69 crore in March 2022 down 75.28% from Rs. 35.16 crore in March 2021.

Guj Sidhee Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.22 in March 2021.

Guj Sidhee Cem shares closed at 37.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.99% returns over the last 6 months and -4.54% over the last 12 months.