Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.39 crore, up 20.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.39 crore in June 2022 up 20.81% from Rs. 155.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2022 down 53.69% from Rs. 11.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.61 crore in June 2022 down 46.32% from Rs. 21.63 crore in June 2021.

Guj Sidhee Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in June 2021.

Guj Sidhee Cem shares closed at 35.70 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.59% returns over the last 6 months and -30.48% over the last 12 months.