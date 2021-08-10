Guj Ind Power Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 295.99 crore, down 11.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 295.99 crore in June 2021 down 11.87% from Rs. 335.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.38 crore in June 2021 down 41.88% from Rs. 60.86 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.31 crore in June 2021 down 34.55% from Rs. 134.93 crore in June 2020.

Guj Ind Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.34 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.02 in June 2020.

Guj Ind Power shares closed at 91.45 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.38% returns over the last 6 months and 24.34% over the last 12 months.