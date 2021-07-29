Guj Heavy Chem Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 854.12 crore, up 88.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 854.12 crore in June 2021 up 88.91% from Rs. 452.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.61 crore in June 2021 up 692.36% from Rs. 12.95 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.21 crore in June 2021 up 136.34% from Rs. 80.48 crore in June 2020.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 10.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2020.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 358.75 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.67% returns over the last 6 months and 153.53% over the last 12 months.