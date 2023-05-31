English
    Graphite India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 815.00 crore, down 3.44% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Graphite India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 815.00 crore in March 2023 down 3.44% from Rs. 844.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.00 crore in March 2023 down 69.47% from Rs. 95.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.00 crore in March 2023 down 57.86% from Rs. 159.00 crore in March 2022.

    Graphite India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.82 in March 2022.

    Graphite India shares closed at 321.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.81% returns over the last 6 months and -28.37% over the last 12 months.

    Graphite India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations815.00701.00844.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations815.00701.00844.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials393.00463.00436.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.00----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.00-154.00-101.00
    Power & Fuel106.00113.00129.00
    Employees Cost73.0073.0079.00
    Depreciation15.0013.0014.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses166.00134.00213.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.0059.0074.00
    Other Income5.0033.0071.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.0092.00145.00
    Interest4.003.002.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.0089.00143.00
    Exceptional Items---8.00--
    P/L Before Tax48.0081.00143.00
    Tax19.0028.0046.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.0053.0097.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.0053.0097.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----2.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.0053.0095.00
    Equity Share Capital39.0039.0039.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.582.664.82
    Diluted EPS1.582.664.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.582.664.82
    Diluted EPS1.582.664.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
