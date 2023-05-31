Graphite India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 815.00 crore, down 3.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 815.00 crore in March 2023 down 3.44% from Rs. 844.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.00 crore in March 2023 down 69.47% from Rs. 95.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.00 crore in March 2023 down 57.86% from Rs. 159.00 crore in March 2022.

Graphite India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.82 in March 2022.

Graphite India shares closed at 321.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.81% returns over the last 6 months and -28.37% over the last 12 months.