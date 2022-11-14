Godrej Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,387.50 crore, up 56.19% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,387.50 crore in September 2022 up 56.19% from Rs. 888.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.67 crore in September 2022 up 105.52% from Rs. 59.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 260.83 crore in September 2022 up 60.06% from Rs. 162.96 crore in September 2021.

    Godrej Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in September 2021.

    Godrej Ind shares closed at 413.80 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.12% returns over the last 6 months and -32.01% over the last 12 months.

    Godrej Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,387.501,048.77888.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,387.501,048.77888.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials805.81791.50606.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.57103.9127.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks144.07-172.94-42.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.0435.3940.53
    Depreciation20.0618.1918.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses152.20122.63105.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax215.75150.09131.73
    Other Income25.0213.3812.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax240.77163.47144.19
    Interest119.10105.1987.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax121.6758.2856.64
    Exceptional Items----2.56
    P/L Before Tax121.6758.2859.20
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities121.6758.2859.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period121.6758.2859.20
    Equity Share Capital33.6633.6633.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.611.731.76
    Diluted EPS3.611.731.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.611.731.76
    Diluted EPS3.611.731.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

