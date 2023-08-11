Godrej Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 767.64 crore, down 26.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 767.64 crore in June 2023 down 26.81% from Rs. 1,048.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.88 crore in June 2023 down 147.84% from Rs. 58.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.74 crore in June 2023 down 26.38% from Rs. 181.66 crore in June 2022.

Godrej Ind shares closed at 493.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.51% returns over the last 6 months and 7.59% over the last 12 months.