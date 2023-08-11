English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Godrej Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 767.64 crore, down 26.81% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 767.64 crore in June 2023 down 26.81% from Rs. 1,048.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.88 crore in June 2023 down 147.84% from Rs. 58.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.74 crore in June 2023 down 26.38% from Rs. 181.66 crore in June 2022.

    Godrej Ind shares closed at 493.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.51% returns over the last 6 months and 7.59% over the last 12 months.

    Godrej Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations767.64900.541,048.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations767.64900.541,048.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials504.59580.57791.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods47.130.12103.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.3921.72-172.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.1749.5035.39
    Depreciation20.6420.3718.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses104.49143.83122.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.0184.43150.09
    Other Income28.0917.6913.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.10102.12163.47
    Interest140.98127.87105.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-27.88-25.7558.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-27.88-25.7558.28
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.88-25.7558.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.88-25.7558.28
    Equity Share Capital33.6633.6633.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.83-0.771.73
    Diluted EPS-0.83-0.761.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.83-0.771.73
    Diluted EPS-0.83-0.761.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Ind #Godrej Industries #Personal Care #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!