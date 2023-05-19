English
    Godrej Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,852.11 crore, up 9.16% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,852.11 crore in March 2023 up 9.16% from Rs. 4,444.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 300.08 crore in March 2023 up 32.05% from Rs. 227.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 833.01 crore in March 2023 up 7.8% from Rs. 772.75 crore in March 2022.

    Godrej Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.75 in March 2022.

    Godrej Ind shares closed at 459.70 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.70% returns over the last 6 months and 2.30% over the last 12 months.

    Godrej Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,852.113,842.554,444.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,852.113,842.554,444.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,269.525,287.713,243.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods118.38128.24184.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,087.03-2,670.52-161.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost279.72235.88211.77
    Depreciation79.3877.9372.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,671.64488.07475.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax520.50295.24418.02
    Other Income233.13316.19282.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax753.63611.43700.53
    Interest283.51247.79175.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax470.12363.64525.15
    Exceptional Items-----17.53
    P/L Before Tax470.12363.64507.62
    Tax116.5678.67131.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities353.56284.97376.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period353.56284.97376.06
    Minority Interest-262.08-67.08-195.58
    Share Of P/L Of Associates208.6096.6946.76
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates300.08314.58227.24
    Equity Share Capital33.6633.6633.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.919.346.75
    Diluted EPS8.919.356.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.919.346.75
    Diluted EPS8.919.356.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 06:13 pm