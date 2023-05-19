Godrej Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,852.11 crore, up 9.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,852.11 crore in March 2023 up 9.16% from Rs. 4,444.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 300.08 crore in March 2023 up 32.05% from Rs. 227.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 833.01 crore in March 2023 up 7.8% from Rs. 772.75 crore in March 2022.

Godrej Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.75 in March 2022.

Godrej Ind shares closed at 459.70 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.70% returns over the last 6 months and 2.30% over the last 12 months.