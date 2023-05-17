Goa Carbon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 316.03 crore, up 15.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.03 crore in March 2023 up 15.11% from Rs. 274.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2023 down 65.21% from Rs. 15.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.63 crore in March 2023 down 10.8% from Rs. 24.25 crore in March 2022.

Goa Carbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.61 in March 2022.

Goa Carbon shares closed at 529.95 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.78% returns over the last 6 months and 24.11% over the last 12 months.