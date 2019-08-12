Global Vectra Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 133.58 crore, up 11.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.58 crore in June 2019 up 11.47% from Rs. 119.83 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.56 crore in June 2019 up 384.27% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.89 crore in June 2019 up 178.82% from Rs. 16.10 crore in June 2018.

Global Vectra EPS has increased to Rs. 6.83 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2018.

Global Vectra shares closed at 47.55 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.13% returns over the last 6 months and -49.84% over the last 12 months.