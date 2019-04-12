App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q4 PAT seen up 30% YoY to Rs. 196.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,490.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to report net profit at Rs. 196.4 crore up 30% year-on-year (up 68.8% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,490.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 2 percent Y-o-Y (down 25.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 288.7 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 12, 2019 01:11 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #pharma #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll

