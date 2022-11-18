English
    GKW Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.49 crore, up 17.67% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GKW are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.49 crore in September 2022 up 17.67% from Rs. 9.77 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.36 crore in September 2022 up 14.36% from Rs. 6.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in September 2022 up 20.26% from Rs. 8.34 crore in September 2021.

    GKW EPS has increased to Rs. 12.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.78 in September 2021.

    GKW shares closed at 599.50 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.83% returns over the last 6 months and -7.92% over the last 12 months.

    GKW
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.490.189.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.490.189.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.600.570.46
    Depreciation0.240.250.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.870.930.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.78-1.588.09
    Other Income0.010.110.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.79-1.478.11
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.79-1.488.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.79-1.488.10
    Tax2.430.291.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.36-1.776.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.36-1.776.43
    Equity Share Capital5.975.975.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.33-2.9710.78
    Diluted EPS12.33-2.9710.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.33-2.9710.78
    Diluted EPS12.33-2.9710.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Fasteners #GKW #Results
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:00 pm