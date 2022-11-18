GKW Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.49 crore, up 17.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.49 crore in September 2022 up 17.67% from Rs. 9.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.36 crore in September 2022 up 14.36% from Rs. 6.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in September 2022 up 20.26% from Rs. 8.34 crore in September 2021.

GKW EPS has increased to Rs. 12.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.78 in September 2021.

GKW shares closed at 599.50 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.83% returns over the last 6 months and -7.92% over the last 12 months.