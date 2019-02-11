Ginni Filaments Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 198.71 crore, up 8.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ginni Filaments are:
Net Sales at Rs 198.71 crore in December 2018 up 8.53% from Rs. 183.09 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2018 down 174.56% from Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2018 down 54.73% from Rs. 18.93 crore in December 2017.
Ginni Filaments shares closed at 14.00 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.33% returns over the last 6 months and -59.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ginni Filaments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|198.71
|197.23
|183.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|198.71
|197.23
|183.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|135.68
|121.45
|111.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.10
|0.00
|1.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.12
|2.41
|-8.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.22
|14.37
|14.05
|Depreciation
|6.48
|6.44
|6.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.04
|43.53
|46.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.50
|9.04
|11.77
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.77
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.09
|9.81
|12.82
|Interest
|8.56
|8.40
|6.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.47
|1.42
|5.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.47
|1.42
|5.85
|Tax
|-2.18
|0.64
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.29
|0.78
|5.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.29
|0.78
|5.75
|Equity Share Capital
|70.65
|70.65
|70.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|0.11
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|0.11
|0.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|--
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|0.11
|0.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited