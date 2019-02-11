Ginni Filaments Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 198.71 crore, up 8.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.71 crore in December 2018 up 8.53% from Rs. 183.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2018 down 174.56% from Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2018 down 54.73% from Rs. 18.93 crore in December 2017.

Ginni Filaments shares closed at 14.00 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.33% returns over the last 6 months and -59.00% over the last 12 months.